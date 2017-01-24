‘La La Land’ dominates with record-tying 14 Academy Award nominations

LOS ANGELES — The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards were announced Tuesday morning in Los Angeles and as expected, “La La Land” danced away with a bunch.

The romantic musical picked up 14 Oscar nominations, tying the record held by “All About Eve” and “Titanic.”

“La La Land” was nominated for best directing, best picture and best original screenplay. The film’s stars Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling both received best acting nods.

Casey Affleck, Andrew Garfield, Viggo Mortensen and Denzel Washington joined Gosling in being nominated for actor in a leading role.

In addition to Stone, Ruth Negga, Isabelle Huppert, Natalie Portman and Meryl Streep were nominated for best actress.

In the actor in a supporting role category, Mahershala Ali, Jeff Bridges, Dev Patel, Lucas Hedges and Michael Shannon received nominations..

Viola Davis, Naomi Harris, Nicole Kidman, Octavia Spencer and Michelle Williams were nominated for best supporting actress.

Best picture nominations were handed out to “Arrival,” “Fences,” “Hacksaw Ridge,” Hell or High Water,” “Hidden Figures,” “Lion,” “Manchester by the Sea,” and “Moonlight” in addition to “La La Land.”

Breaking from the tradition of a live broadcast, past Academy Award winners announced the nominations in a series of recorded videos where they also shared their experiences as winners of the coveted statue.

Jimmy Kimmel will host the 89th Academy Awards on Feb. 26.

BEST PICTURE

Arrival

Fences

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Hidden Figures

La La Land

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Lucas Hedges, Manchester by the Sea

Dev Patel, Lion

Michael Shannon, Nocturnal Animals

ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Kubo and the Two Strings

Moana

My Life as a Zucchini

The Red Turtle

Zootopia

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Arrival

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Silence

COSTUME DESIGN

Allied

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Florence Foster Jenkins

Jackie

La La land

DIRECTING

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

Denis Villenueve, Arrival

DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE)

Fire at Sea

I Am Not Your Negro

Life, Animated

OJ: Made In America

13th

DOCUMENTARY (SHORT SUBJECT)

Extremis

4.1 Miles

Joe’s Violin

Watani: My Homeland

The White Helmets

FILM EDITING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

La La Land

Moonlight

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Land of Mine, Denmark

A Man Called Ove, Sweden

The Salesman, Iran

Toni Erdmann, Germany

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

A Man Called Ove

Star Trek Beyond

Suicide Squad

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)

Jackie

La La Land

Lion

Moonlight

Passengers

MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)

“Audition (The Fools Who Dream),” La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling,” Trolls

“City of Stars,” La La Land

“The Empty Chair,” Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go,” Moana

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Arrival

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Hail, Caesar!

La La Land

Passengers

SHORT FILM (ANIMATED)

Blind Vaysha

Borrowed Time

Pear Cider and Cigarettes

Pearl

Piper

SHORT FILM (LIVE ACTION)

Ennemis Interieurs

La Femme Et Le TGV

Silent Nights

Sing

Timecode

SOUND EDITING

Arrival

Deepwater Horizon

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Sully

SOUND MIXING

Arrival

Hacksaw Ridge

La La Land

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi

VISUAL EFFECTS

Deepwater Horizon

Doctor Strange

The Jungle Book

Kubo and the Two Strings

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

WRITING (ADAPTED SCREENPLAY)

Arrival

Fences

Hidden Figures

Lion

Moonlight

WRITING (ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY)