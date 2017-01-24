Great Buys and Great Programs at The Salvation Army

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We know The Salvation Army helps families for the holidays, but many don't realize they support our at-risk communities all year round with incredible programs. One of the ways you can help is to simply shop at their family stores. Lieutenant Allison Struck was here to tell us what's new at their stores. To find a store or donation location near you, just visit satruck.org

PLUS! Viewers who send an email will receive an exclusive coupon offer for this Friday. Send your email to Denver.ARC@usw.salvationarmy.org and just let them know you are a Colorado's Best viewer and want the coupon!

If you'd like more information about services offered by The Salvation Army. Or you want to volunteer or donate... please call 303-295-3366 or find them online at imsalvationarmy.org