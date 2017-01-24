Company owner promises action after woman’s cabinet project stalls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ARVADA, Colo. -- Mixed signals left an Arvada woman with a headache instead of the beautiful cabinets she hoped to get.

It turns out a simple mix-up was the problem.

Cathie Burkholder said an incorrect measurement caused her cabinet installation to take longer than expected.

She told FOX31 Problem Solvers she realizes that can happen and was willing to be patient until she started to have difficulty reaching her cabinet company on the phone.

It turns out the owner of the company was unaware of Cathie's experience with one staff member and quickly took steps to make things right, even offering a partial refund to make up for her inconvenience.

The company has maintained an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.

Cathie sais she is extremely happy with their service and glad the Problem Solvers could step in.