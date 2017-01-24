Colorado bill aims to increase texting and driving penalty to $500 fine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It’s something that you see on a daily basis, but hopefully not something you do. Texting and driving. It’s dangerous, and will be a major topic for Colorado lawmakers on Wednesday.

Senate Bill 17-027 will be presented in front of a senate committee for the first time at the State Capitol.

Currently, the penalties for texting and driving are one point and a $50 fine for a first time offense. Senate Bill 27 proposes an increase of those penalties to five points and $500 fine.

“We think life is worth more than that,” said Susan Dane, the co-chair of Coloradans Organized for Responsible Driving.

Dane and many others kick-started CORD after two loved ones, Brian and Jacquie Lehner, were killed when their motorcycle was struck by an impaired and texting driver.

“Their death was caused by a distracted driver that involved texting and when we started looking into the texting and driving penalties for the state of Colorado we were appalled with what we found,” Dane said.

State Representative Jovan Melton sponsored the bill and agrees that the penalties for texting and driving in Colorado are not up to par.

“We looked at what other states were doing, and we saw that Colorado was one of the lowest fining states,” Melton said.

Melton added that the proposed penalties in Senate Bill 27, five points and $500 fine, are in the middle compared to other states around the country.

“By increasing the fine and increasing the number of points we’re hoping that law enforcement will do their due diligence and make it much more worth their time for stopping people doing this and at the same time the public will take this much more seriously,” he said.

Representative Melton encouraged the public to attend Wednesday’s hearing at 1:30, where many are expected to give personal testimony.