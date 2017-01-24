Colder temperatures move into metro area; chance of afternoon snow

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Scattered light snow will stir up during the afternoon hours across the Front Range and eastern Plains on Tuesday that could cause for a slower evening commute.

Accumulations should stay on the light side, likely in the dusting to 1-inch range. How much of that snow will stick to the roads is questionable because temperatures will hover around the freezing mark most of the day.

Cold air will charge in from the north, resulting in a 20- to 25-degree drop from Monday's highs.

Temperatures will be in the low to middle 30s throughout the afternoon across the Front Range. Highs will stay around the freezing mark through Friday, with overnight lows dipping into the upper single digits and lower teens.

Snow will stir up from time to time across the high country as well, being most prolific in areas around and north of the Interstate 70 corridor.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories will continue through Wednesday for most mountain communities west of the Continental Divide. An additional 2-6 inches will fall through Tuesday night within the advisory/warning areas.