Chipotle is making it easy to score free chips and guacamole

DENVER – Chipotle is giving away free chips and guacamole – and they’re making it super easy.

The Denver-based company says just by playing a game, customers can score free chips and guac – with the purchase of an entrée.

All you have to do is go to cado-crusher.chipotle.com to start playing Chipotle’s “Cado Crusher game.”

Once you play three rounds, you fill out a form with your name, email address, and phone number. Chipotle will text you to get your free food.

Chipotle says anyone who plays the game will get the free offer.

If you want in on the action, you must play the game before the offer ends on Feb. 7.

The coupons will expire on Feb. 28.