California mother files class-action lawsuit against maker of Hatchimals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Hatchimals were the hottest toy around the holidays and now they are the focus of a class action lawsuit.

Jodie Hejduk of Bakersfield, Calif. filed a class-action lawsuit against Spin Master, the maker of Hatchimals, CNBC reports.

According to Hejduk, the Hatchimal toy she purchased for her daughter allegedly never hatched.

“Millions of children and families across the globe were sourly disappointed with coal in their stockings, in the form of a bait-and-switch marketing scheme perpetrated by Spin Master, the manufacturers of this Christmas season’s ‘it’ gift, Hatchimals,” the lawsuit states, according to CNBC.

“Spin Master knew that the ‘hatching’ was one of the primary draws of the toy,” the lawsuit continued. “One of the company’s senior vice presidents recognized that getting the toy to hatch ‘resonates well with kids’ and that since children do not know what is inside of the egg ‘they get excited about what they may get.’ This excitement was replaced with extreme disappointment for the many children when their Hatchimals did not hatch.”

Hatchimals are a toy that is supposed to “hatch” from an egg when children knock, tap, or rub on the shell after about 30 minutes of playtime. The Hatchimal inside responds with lights and sounds and eventually hatches into a creature kids can talk and engage with.

In a statement to CNBC, Spin Master’s executive vice president and general counsel, Christopher Harris, said that they stand behind their products and that the response was “overwhelmingly positive.”

“Given the popularity of Hatchimals and the overwhelmingly positive consumer response, a large number of Hatchimals were purchased as gifts and opened on Christmas day. As a result, the Company experienced a higher than anticipated number of consumer calls over the holiday period,” Harrs said.

A Hatchimal costs about $50, depending on the retailer.