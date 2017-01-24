× Boulder police: Sexually violent predator released from jail

BOULDER, Colo. — The Boulder Police Department has issued a community alert about a sexually violent predator who was recently released from jail.

Kerry Fitzgerald Whitfield, 52, was convicted of a sex offense that requires law enforcement registration but has indicated that he is homeless.

Whitfield has been determined to present a high potential to re-offend, according to police.

“The Boulder Police Department is releasing information pursuant to the Colorado Revised Statutes, which authorize law enforcement agencies to inform the public when a sex offender moves into the community if the person has been deemed a sexually violent predator,” police said in a statement released Tuesday. “The purpose of this notification is to enhance public safety and protection.”

“Vigilantism, or use of this information to harass, threaten, or intimidate any of the following people is criminal behavior and will not be tolerated: the offender, the offender’s significant others and the community notification team,” police stated.

Community members who would like more information may contact the Boulder Police Department at 303-441-4332.