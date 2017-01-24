Boulder man captures ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ shot of mountain lion cubs on deck

BOULDER, Colo. — A Boulder man pulled off what he described as a “once-in-a-lifetime shot” of three mountain lion cubs who were on his deck on Saturday.

“They were all stretched out on our deck,” Frank Adcock, who took the picture from his home on Orange Lane, told the Boulder Daily Camera. “But they the three of them were grouped together, and it was a once-in-a-lifetime shot.”

Adcock said the cubs hung out for a while and never saw an adult with them. A previous mountain lion encounter at his house involved an adult.

“One time before we had a huge one looking in on us,” Adcock told the newspaper. “These weren’t a threat. The big one we say, that one looked threatening.”