8-year-old honorary deputy Colton Hunt passes away after battling leukemia
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 8-year-old boy who was made an honorary deputy by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.
Colton Hunt had been battling leukemia for the past five years and was the Blue Line Ambassador for the 14th annual Long Blue Line holiday gift delivery to patients at Children’s Hospital in Aurora in December.
The sheriff’s office posted the following statement on Facebook on Tuesday:
“With a very heavy heart I must announce that our Honorary Deputy, Colton Hunt passed away today.
“Colton was an amazing young man, who braved conditions and obstacles in his short life that would have seemed insurmountable to the common man. He was a beacon of light to anyone who interacted with him, and was able to capture the hearts of all of the members of our agency who met him. Colton was a fighter and a motivator, and will be remembered as a young man who was able to touch the lives of so many people despite his short time on this earth.
“Our hearts and our prayers go out to his family during this time.
“Rest well little brother, we will not forget you.”