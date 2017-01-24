× 8-year-old honorary deputy Colton Hunt passes away after battling leukemia

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — An 8-year-old boy who was made an honorary deputy by the Weld County Sheriff’s Office has passed away.

Colton Hunt had been battling leukemia for the past five years and was the Blue Line Ambassador for the 14th annual Long Blue Line holiday gift delivery to patients at Children’s Hospital in Aurora in December.

The sheriff’s office posted the following statement on Facebook on Tuesday: