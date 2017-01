ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Five people were hurt in a rollover crash in Bennett Tuesday.

It happened at East 38th Avenue and Penrith Road a little before 4 p.m.

Two people had to be airlifted to the hospital, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office confirmed.

There were no other details available about the people injured in the crash.

The Colorado State Patrol is investigating what led up to the rollover but has not yet issued a statement.