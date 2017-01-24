3 arrested after woman allegedly gang raped on Facebook Live

UPPSALA, Sweden — Swedish police investigating allegations that a woman was gang raped live on Facebook have arrested three men.

The alleged crime took place in an apartment in Uppsala, about 50 miles north of the capital Stockholm.

In a statement, the Uppsala County police said they were alerted at 8:24 a.m. Sunday.

“This rape was broadcast live on a Facebook group and numerous people have been in touch regarding seeing this broadcast,” police said.

“The police went to said apartment, and in the apartment were three men and a woman. The three men were detained on the spot and then arrested by prosecutors at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.”

They said they were treating the case as one of aggravated rape.

Magnus Berggren, deputy chief prosecutor in Uppsala, said the men remained in custody Tuesday and the investigation was continuing.

He said the Facebook group in question was a closed group “where you could post rather special things. Even for that group this was not anything normal.”

He confirmed Swedish media reports that the woman did not appear to be fully conscious.

“She was intoxicated. We’re not really sure how,” he said.

The police said the men are aged between 19 and 25. The woman is 31.

Facebook Live allows people to broadcast live from their smartphone. The footage of the incident has been removed, Berggren said.

He appealed for anyone who has the video to send it to the police, and said prosecutors have been in touch with Facebook at their San Francisco headquarters to request assistance.

“This is a hideous crime and we do not tolerate this kind of content on Facebook,” a Facebook spokesman said. “We support local law enforcement who make data requests related to criminal investigations, particularly when it comes to the safety of young people. We respond to valid requests relating to criminal cases.”