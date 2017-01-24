2 stolen vehicle suspects captured after 3-hour manhunt in Boulder

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — Two men suspected of crashing a stolen vehicle while trying to elude a deputy were arrested after a three-hour manhunt on Monday night, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident started when a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop the a 1997 green Honda Accord about 8:20 p.m. near 28th Street and Violet Avenue in north Boulder.

The vehicle, which was reported stolen out of Aurora on Sunday, slowed as if it was looking for a place to pull over, but it continued northbound on 28th Street, the sheriff’s office said.

As the vehicle passed Yarmouth Avenue, it quickly accelerated in an attempt to elude the deputy. The Accord was not pursued and the deputy turned off the emergency lights.

The Accord slowed as it attempted to make a left turn onto Broadway, but the driver failed to negotiate the corner and hit a post in the center median, the sheriff’s office said.

The two occupants — later identified as 21-year-old Kaylob Lee Marrs and 19-year-old David Gerardo Fuentes-Fuentes, both of Boulder — fled on foot northwest of the intersection.

A perimeter was established, and 35 deputies, officers from the Boulder Police Department and SWAT team members began a manhunt for the suspects.

The deputy who tried to stop the Accord believed one of the suspects might have been armed, the sheriff’s office said.

An emergency notification message was sent to several residents of the Dakota Ridge neighborhood asking them to secure their homes and to be aware of the heavy law enforcement presence.

At 11:20 p.m., a team that included a sheriff’s K-9 found the men hiding in a vestibule of a townhome building in the 1000 block of Laramie Boulevard.

Marrs and Fuentes-Fuentes were arrested and taken to the Boulder County Jail.

Deputies are still investigating the incident and are working to determine specific charges the men will face.

No one was injured, the sheriff’s office said. The stolen vehicle suffered moderate damage.