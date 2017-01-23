× Vehicle crashes, becomes fully engulfed next to light rail transformer

AURORA, Colo. — A vehicle crashed and caught fire against an RTD light rail transformer on Monday morning, the Aurora Fire Department said.

Officials said the vehicle crashed on East 13th Avenue just east of Interstate 225 and became fully engulfed, officials said.

Firefighters let the fire burn because there were concerns it was against the electrical transformer for the RTD light rail R Line that is under construction.

After power was cut, firefighters were able to get the fire out.

It’s not known if there were any injuries. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

When it opens later this year, the 10.5-mile R line will run along Interstate 225 through Aurora, connecting existing track at Nine Mile Station to the Peoria Station on the A Line.