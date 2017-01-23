Terminally ill baby dies after battle with rare brain condition

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We first told you about Nathaniel Ray Ybarra, who was born with a rare brain condition, when his family spent $150 on a gift certificate for professional portraits and photographer never showed up.

"That's all we want is just these memories," Brianna Vallejos, Nathaniel's mother, told FOX31 Denver in August.

After we aired the story, we received dozens of messages from viewers who wanted to help.

The family decided to meet with local photographer, Lupe Aguilar. He snapped their portraits free of charge.

On Saturday night, Nathaniel's mother said he passed away.

"At 7:03 our fighter took his last breath and traded his gloves for wings. Rest in paradise my love, until we meet again," Vallejos wrote on Facebook.

"My heart feels so empty. Like when you left it you took a huge chunk that i will never get back. This doesn't feel real. It can't be. Seeing them taking you away killed me and idk how to come back from this. I miss you my Nathaniel Ray," Vallejos wrote Sunday morning.