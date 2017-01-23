Suspect sought in hit-and-run crash that killed one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Police are searching for a driver wanted in a hit-and-run crash that left one person dead.

Three vehicles were involved in a collision at West Hampden Avenue and South Sheridan Street about 10:30 p.m. Sunday, the Denver Police Department said.

A driver in a 2014 black Dodge Charger that police said caused the crash fled the scene and a Medina Alert was issued.

The Charger was later found at a residence north of the crash scene, but it was unoccupied. The Medina Alert was then deactivated.

Westbound Hampden Avenue was closed as police investigated. Police have not released a description of the hit-and-run suspect.

The name, age and gender of the person who was killed in the crash were not released. It's not known if there were any other injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.