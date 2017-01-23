Suspect in custody after man stabbed in neck in Brighton
BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect was arrested Sunday after a man was found suffering from stab wounds to his neck, the Brighton Police Department said.
Officers were sent to the 1000 block of North Pond Drive about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.
There they found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck. He was alert and able to speak with officers. He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.
Officers spoke to a man and a woman when they arrived. After investigating, 28-year-old Che Jason Bachicha was taken into custody.
He was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder.
Police did not say how the victim and Bachicha knew each other or what led to the stabbing.