Suspect in custody after man stabbed in neck in Brighton

BRIGHTON, Colo. — A suspect was arrested Sunday after a man was found suffering from stab wounds to his neck, the Brighton Police Department said.

Officers were sent to the 1000 block of North Pond Drive about 12:15 p.m. Sunday.

There they found a 56-year-old man with stab wounds to his neck. He was alert and able to speak with officers. He was taken to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries.

Officers spoke to a man and a woman when they arrived. After investigating, 28-year-old Che Jason Bachicha was taken into custody.

He was booked into the Adams County Jail on charges of attempted first-degree murder.

Police did not say how the victim and Bachicha knew each other or what led to the stabbing.