Supermarket chain Kroger plans to hire thousands in 2017

A big grocery chain announced Monday that it will be adding thousands of jobs at stores across the U.S.

A spokesperson for Kroger Co said Monday that the company will fill 10,000 positions in 2017.

While the statistics sound impressive, the number of jobs being filled by the company this year is lower than last year when Kroger hired 12,000 new employees.

The company ended last year with 431,000 full and part-time employees. The new jobs make up about 2 percent of the chain’s workforce.

This hopeful news for job seekers was announced hours after Amazon.com Inc pledged to create more than 1,000 jobs in Colorado.

Earlier in January, a plan released by Walmart outlined their intention to add 10,000 jobs.

The pronouncements of new jobs come on the heels of the inauguration of President Donald Trump, who has personally celebrated much of the new job growth as a consequence of his tough talk warning companies to keep jobs in America.

With all of the jobs I am bringing back into the U.S. (even before taking office), with all of the new auto plants coming back into our….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

country and with the massive cost reductions I have negotiated on military purchases and more, I believe the people are seeing "big stuff." — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 17, 2017

He heralded Carrier’s decision to keep jobs in America that may have otherwise been outsourced.

Following overblown numbers regarding the saved jobs cited by Trump, Chuck Jones, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999, was publicly critical of Trump’s claim to have saved 1,100 jobs at the Indianapolis plant, saying instead that the President “halfway delivered.”

Kroger operates supermarkets under multiple names including Fry’s, Mariano’s, Pick N’ Save and others.

Potential hires can find jobs on Kroger’s website.