Red Rocks 2017 concert schedule

We’re less than a week away from the first concert of the year at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre!

The venue posted a preliminary schedule on its website and at least two shows have already sold out.

Here’s a look at the performers that have already booked dates at the legendary amphitheatre in 2017:

Friday, Jan. 27: Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Zedd with Anderson, Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky

Wednesday, April 19: Method Man & Redman, Flatbush Zombies

Saturday, April 29: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood

Friday, May 5: 2nd Annual Dada Land Before Time featuring DADA LIFE and additional acts to be announced

Thursday, May 11: OPETH & GOJIRA

Friday, May 12: BONOBO & NICK MURPHY (CHET FAKER)

Saturday, May 20: GLOBAL DUB FESTIVAL 2017 featuring FLUX PAVILION plus many more acts to be announced

Sunday, May 21: Elephant Revival

Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28: ODESZA (sold out)

Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 30: TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS

Wednesday, May 31: Trey Anastasio Band with special guest Vulfpeck

Thursday, June 1: Chromeo & RÜFÜS DU SOL with D.R.A.M., Hayden James

Friday, June 2: The Motet and Jurassic 5

Sunday, June 4: John Prine with Kacey Musgraves

Tuesday, June 6: Celtic Woman “Voices of Angels”

Friday, June 9: Boombox & Nahko and Medicine for the People

Saturday, June 10: BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS with special guest COLLECTIVE SOUL

Sunday, June 11: Marshmello

Tuesday, June 13: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers

Wednesday, June 14: Norah Jones – Day Breaks World Tour

Saturday, June 17: DJ Gramatik

Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2: Umphrey’s McGee

Monday, July 3: Zeds Dead

Monday, July 10: An Evening with Santana

Tuesday, July 25: 2CELLOS

Wednesday, Aug. 2: The Head & the Heart with Grouplove

Monday, Aug. 28: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats

Monday, Sept. 4: Foreigner — celebrating their 40th Anniversary Tour — and Cheap Trick

Saturday, Sept. 23: Greensky Bluegrass with Fruition

Friday, Oct. 6: SNAILS + NGHTMRE

Additional shows are expected to be added. Get more information and check ticket prices and availability on the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre website.