Red Rocks 2017 concert schedule

Posted 1:43 pm, January 23, 2017, by , Updated at 01:58PM, January 23, 2017
(Photo: Jason Bahr/Getty Images for SeriesFest)

We’re less than a week away from the first concert of the year at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre!

The venue posted a preliminary schedule on its website and at least two shows have already sold out.

Here’s a look at the performers that have already booked dates at the legendary amphitheatre in 2017:

  • Friday, Jan. 27: Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Zedd with Anderson, Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky
  • Wednesday, April 19: Method Man & Redman, Flatbush Zombies
  • Saturday, April 29: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood
  • Friday, May 5: 2nd Annual Dada Land Before Time  featuring DADA LIFE and additional acts to be announced
  • Thursday, May 11: OPETH & GOJIRA
  • Friday, May 12: BONOBO & NICK MURPHY (CHET FAKER)
  • Saturday, May 20: GLOBAL DUB FESTIVAL 2017 featuring FLUX PAVILION plus many more acts to be announced
  • Sunday, May 21: Elephant Revival
  • Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28: ODESZA (sold out)
  • Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 30: TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS
  • Wednesday, May 31: Trey Anastasio Band with special guest Vulfpeck
  • Thursday, June 1: Chromeo & RÜFÜS DU SOL with D.R.A.M., Hayden James
  • Friday, June 2: The Motet and Jurassic 5
  • Sunday, June 4: John Prine with Kacey Musgraves
  • Tuesday, June 6: Celtic Woman “Voices of Angels”
  • Friday, June 9: Boombox & Nahko and Medicine for the People
  • Saturday, June 10:  BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS with special guest COLLECTIVE SOUL
  • Sunday, June 11: Marshmello
  • Tuesday, June 13: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers
  • Wednesday, June 14: Norah Jones – Day Breaks World Tour
  • Saturday, June 17: DJ Gramatik
  • Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2: Umphrey’s McGee
  • Monday, July 3:  Zeds Dead
  • Monday, July 10: An Evening with Santana
  • Tuesday, July 25: 2CELLOS
  • Wednesday, Aug. 2: The Head & the Heart with Grouplove
  • Monday, Aug. 28: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
  • Monday, Sept. 4: Foreigner — celebrating their 40th Anniversary Tour — and Cheap Trick
  • Saturday, Sept. 23: Greensky Bluegrass with Fruition
  • Friday, Oct. 6: SNAILS + NGHTMRE

Additional shows are expected to be added. Get more information and check ticket prices and availability on the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre website.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 