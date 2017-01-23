Red Rocks 2017 concert schedule
We’re less than a week away from the first concert of the year at Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre!
The venue posted a preliminary schedule on its website and at least two shows have already sold out.
Here’s a look at the performers that have already booked dates at the legendary amphitheatre in 2017:
- Friday, Jan. 27: Icelantic’s Winter on the Rocks ft. Zedd with Anderson, Paak & the Free Nationals and Lil Dicky
- Wednesday, April 19: Method Man & Redman, Flatbush Zombies
- Saturday, April 29: Joe Russo’s Almost Dead with Medeski Martin & Wood
- Friday, May 5: 2nd Annual Dada Land Before Time featuring DADA LIFE and additional acts to be announced
- Thursday, May 11: OPETH & GOJIRA
- Friday, May 12: BONOBO & NICK MURPHY (CHET FAKER)
- Saturday, May 20: GLOBAL DUB FESTIVAL 2017 featuring FLUX PAVILION plus many more acts to be announced
- Sunday, May 21: Elephant Revival
- Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28: ODESZA (sold out)
- Monday, May 29 and Tuesday, May 30: TOM PETTY & THE HEARTBREAKERS
- Wednesday, May 31: Trey Anastasio Band with special guest Vulfpeck
- Thursday, June 1: Chromeo & RÜFÜS DU SOL with D.R.A.M., Hayden James
- Friday, June 2: The Motet and Jurassic 5
- Sunday, June 4: John Prine with Kacey Musgraves
- Tuesday, June 6: Celtic Woman “Voices of Angels”
- Friday, June 9: Boombox & Nahko and Medicine for the People
- Saturday, June 10: BIG HEAD TODD AND THE MONSTERS with special guest COLLECTIVE SOUL
- Sunday, June 11: Marshmello
- Tuesday, June 13: Chicago and The Doobie Brothers
- Wednesday, June 14: Norah Jones – Day Breaks World Tour
- Saturday, June 17: DJ Gramatik
- Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 2: Umphrey’s McGee
- Monday, July 3: Zeds Dead
- Monday, July 10: An Evening with Santana
- Tuesday, July 25: 2CELLOS
- Wednesday, Aug. 2: The Head & the Heart with Grouplove
- Monday, Aug. 28: Nathaniel Rateliff & the Night Sweats
- Monday, Sept. 4: Foreigner — celebrating their 40th Anniversary Tour — and Cheap Trick
- Saturday, Sept. 23: Greensky Bluegrass with Fruition
- Friday, Oct. 6: SNAILS + NGHTMRE
Additional shows are expected to be added. Get more information and check ticket prices and availability on the Red Rocks Park and Amphitheatre website.