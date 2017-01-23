× One dead after shooting in south Denver, suspect in custody

DENVER – Denver police are investigating at deadly shooting in the 3000 block of West Colorado Ave. on Monday night.

Police said that the victim was transported to a hospital and later said the person died. One suspect was taken into custody.

Denver police first tweeted about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.

Authorities said it appeared to be “accidental in nature.”

#DPD update 3000 block W. Colorado: Shooting now death investigation. Victim was pronounced. 1 suspect in custody. — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 24, 2017

The identities of the suspect and victim were not released, at this time.