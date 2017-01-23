One dead after shooting in south Denver, suspect in custody
DENVER – Denver police are investigating at deadly shooting in the 3000 block of West Colorado Ave. on Monday night.
Police said that the victim was transported to a hospital and later said the person died. One suspect was taken into custody.
Denver police first tweeted about the shooting around 6:30 p.m. Monday night.
Authorities said it appeared to be “accidental in nature.”
The identities of the suspect and victim were not released, at this time.
39.684972 -105.025624