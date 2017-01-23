Pedestrian seriously injured in Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.
The crash happened at East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard after 8 a.m., police said.
One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.
The name, age and gender of the person injured have not been released.
Police have not released information on a suspect vehicle.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
39.740071 -104.940592