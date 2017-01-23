Pedestrian seriously injured in Denver hit-and-run

DENVER — A pedestrian was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle in a hit-and-run crash on Monday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The crash happened at East Colfax Avenue and Colorado Boulevard after 8 a.m., police said.

One person was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The name, age and gender of the person injured have not been released.

Police have not released information on a suspect vehicle.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.