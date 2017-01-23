× Pedestrian killed in apparent hit-and-run in Adams County

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle in an apparent hit-and-run on Monday morning, the Colorado State Patrol said.

First responders could be seen performing CPR on the pedestrian on Zuni Street north of West 52nd Avenue, but was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Numerous agencies, including Adams County Fire and the Colorado State Patrol, responded to the scene about 6:20 a.m.

The Colorado State Patrol said it is looking for an older white Ford pickup. It did not provide any other information.

Zuni Street was closed between 52nd and 53rd avenues for the investigation.

The victim’s age and gender have not been released. The cause of the accident is under investigation.