Outsiders WGN America

Folks, you know Chris lived 10 years in Kentucky, he loves the bluegrass state...and there is a series on TV so good, he’s calling it... The hamlet of the hollers. The series "Outsiders" on WGN America. Season two premieres tomorrow night and if you've haven't caught this show yet, get ready for bingworthy TV. All about backwoods family clans that live in the mountains of rural Kentucky. Their isolated way of life collides with the townsfolk, and the big industry that wants to mine the mountain. He sat down with stars David Morse and Ryan Hurst. And, out of the gate, he will admit it. He had beard envy.

