New Amazon fulfillment center in Aurora to create 1,000 jobs

AURORA, Colo. — Amazon announced Monday it will open a 1 million-square-foot fulfillment center in Aurora that will create more than 1,000 full-time jobs.

Amazon already has a 452,000-square-foot sortation center in Aurora’s Majestic Commercenter that employs several hundred people.

“We are excited to create 1,000 new full-time jobs in Colorado that pay 30 percent higher than traditional retail jobs and receive comprehensive benefits starting on day one,” Amazon vice president of North America operations Akash Chauhan said in a statement.

“It’s always great news when a company as innovative as Amazon makes an investment in Colorado,” Gov. John Hickenlooper said in a statement. “The company’s announcement of a second facility and many more jobs for our state is something to celebrate. We are thrilled Amazon has discovered our talented workforce here in Colorado and we look forward to our ongoing partnership.”

Amazon said workers at the fulfillment center will pick, pack, and ship large-sized customer orders.

“We knew Amazon coming to Aurora meant the creation of great jobs for this community and the arrival of a strong corporate neighbor,” Aurora Mayor Steve Hogan said. “Our community has already benefited from their presence here and the announcement of a second facility is very exciting because it means continued economic growth in Aurora and the surrounding communities.

“The hundreds of new jobs this facility will create will have a significant positive impact on our city and the wider region.”