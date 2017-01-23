Neighbors fed up with condition of home vacant for 15 years

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – People in Denver’s Highlands neighborhood are asking the FOX31 Problem Solvers for help cleaning up an eyesore on their street.

A home on W. 32nd Ave. near Zuni has been vacant for more than a decade and is overgrown with weeds. But, neighbors told FOX31 the city isn’t doing enough to fix the problem.

“Nobody comes in. Nobody comes out. It’s always been like that,” Ricardo Cardajao said.

He has lived across the street from the home for the past 12 years and says he has never seen any activity there. However, there is a single light on in the attic neighbors say never shuts off.

“Maybe a ghost in the house, you never know,” he said.

The outside of the home is overgrown and unkempt. The gutters are falling down, there is a hole in the roof and FOX31 crews saw a family of raccoons was wandering the property Monday night.

“We have raccoons that are living there that keep coming over to our house,” next door neighbor Deborah Bryon said.

Now, neighbors say they have had enough of the neglected home.

“A lot of people are frustrated,” Bryon said.

“I think I’d like somebody to clear it up and make it look better,” Cardajao said.

Neighbors say they have filed complaints with the City of Denver over the years, but nothing has changed.

The Problem Solvers contacted Denver’s Community Planning and Development (CPD) for answers.

A spokeswoman told FOX31 over the past two years the property has been cited for numerous code violations. There could be even more, but the city’s records don’t show anything prior to 2015 because that is when the office switched over to a new record keeping system.

In 2015, Denver filed a lien against the vacant home to pay back the city for yard work deemed necessary. CPD says the lien has been paid off, but the property still has close to $1,000 in unpaid fines from violations cited in 2016. Some of the fines have are also being handled by the city’s collections agency.

The city says it has policies for seizing an abandoned property. However, the home on W. 32nd Ave. is vacant, not abandoned.

According to CPD, while it is not illegal to own a vacant property, it is illegal to keep it in disrepair.

In the case of a home in disrepair, the city can fine the property owner. If over time outstanding fines amount to a certain percentage of the home’s value, then the city can foreclose on it. The home on W. 32nd Ave. has never had outstanding fines large enough to warrant such action.

“It’s really a shame because it’s got some really nice woodwork and it’s a vintage home,” Bryon said.

The Problem Solvers also tracked down the property owner. He told FOX31 he moved out “more than a decade” ago to take care of ailing family members. He said renters at the time trashed the home and he wasn’t able to fix it. Over the years, he says he let the condition deteriorate because he did not have time or resources to take care of it.

The owner told FOX31 he has an appointment with contractors on Tuesday to begin repairs to the home. He also says he plans to move back in at the end of the month.