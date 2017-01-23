× Man pleads guilty in vehicle crash death of Denver Post reporter

DENVER — The man charged with vehicular homicide in the August crash that killed a Denver Post reporter pleaded guilty on Monday, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said.

Jesus Carreno, 23, pleaded guilty to one count of felony vehicular homicide-reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence in the death of Colleen O’Connor.

He faces a sentence of probation, to two to six years in prison. If the court grants probation, Carreno would be sentenced to at least 126 days in prison then be reconsidered to probation, the district attorney’s office said.

On Aug. 31, Carreno was traveling eastbound on Speer Boulevard when he fatally hit O’Connor at the corner of East First Avenue and Downing Street near Denver Country Club.

Carenno didn’t stop for several blocks when he called police to report the crash.

Alcohol was determined to be a factor in the crash. Carreno was charged with one count of vehicular homicide-DUI, one count of vehicular homicide-reckless driving and one count of driving under the influence.

O’Connor had been with the newspaper since July 2004 and worked for the newspaper’s Now Team when she was killed. She previously was a food writer and city desk reporter.

In August, Denver police Sgt. Michael Farr said Carreno had a green light and O’Connor was walking in the crosswalk against the signal.