Greeley Mayor Tom Norton kicked out of Northern Colorado basketball game

GREELEY, Colo. — Greeley Mayor Tom Norton was ejected from a University of Northern Colorado basketball game on Saturday night after protesting a referee’s call, the Greeley Tribune reported.

Norton was given the boot after officials said he got up from his courtside seat and walked onto the floor to object to a call during the Bears’ 74-69 loss to Weber State.

He was later let back in, sitting seven rows up from the court.

“I didn’t go on the court,” he told the newspaper. “They said I did, but I didn’t. I’m behaving.”

Northern Colorado coach Jeff Linder joked he would send Norton treats because they are neighbors.