NOAA’s newest satellite sends back first images of Earth

COLORADO – NOAA’s newest weather satellite GOES-16 (formerly GOES-R) was constructed at Lockheed Martin and was launched into geostationary orbit from Cape Canaveral on November 19, 2016. The goal is a more accurate forecast.

GOES-16 takes us into a new realm of high definition imaging at faster processing speeds. The GOES-16 Earth scans are five times faster than current GOES imagers.

In addition, scientists at Colorado State University continue making significant contributions. They are implementing ways to maximize the new output from GOES-16. CSU plays a critical role in creating more accurate forecasts using GOES-16.

A selection of the newest images from GOES-16 can be found here.