Former President George H.W. Bush moved out of ICU, wife Barbara discharged

HOUSTON — President George H.W. Bush was moved out of the Houston Methodist Hospital Intensive Care Unit on Monday, but he will remain in the hospital for now, his doctor said Monday in a news conference.

Former first lady Barbara Bush has been discharged from the hospital, her doctor said at that same news conference.

The 92-year-old former president was admitted to the hospital on Jan. 14.

He was later moved to the intensive care unit at Houston Methodist Hospital to address “an acute respiratory problem stemming from pneumonia. Doctors performed a procedure to protect and clear his airway that required sedation,” McGrath said in an earlier statement.

