5 germiest places during flu season

DENVER - Flu season is here. Now a group of doctors at American Family Care has listed the five germiest places to avoid this season. Here they are, with a few tips on how to stay healthy.

Bank ATM’s

If you have to use one, use your knuckles instead of your finger tips.

Community pens

Try to carry a pen with you and avoid using the public pen.

Other people's hands

You don’t want to be rude, but try not to shake other people’s hands. Try an elbow bump instead.

Your cellphone

Your phone is touched a lot and ends up in lots of different places. Be sure to clean it often.

Gas pumps

You have to use them, but try to wipe them down before hand, or wash up afterwards!

Doctor Kristin Woodward says the flu virus can live 2 to 8 hours on surfaces, so it’s important to take precautions. “Make sure you wash hands frequently, and if you can’t wash your hands, carry some hand sanitizer,” Woodward said. “We also recommend that you not touch your face. The flu virus enters the mouth, and the nose, and the eyes, and that is how we get sick,” she continued.

Taking a look at the numbers, this flu season does seem to be a bit worse than last year. “The data we have from January 14th is there have been about 700 hospitalizations in Colorado, slightly up from last year at this same time,” Dr. Woodward said. The predominant strain of flu this year is a type A virus that is covered by the vaccine, so Dr. Woodward’s best advice is to get the flu shot. Flu season peaks between December and March, but it can last into May.