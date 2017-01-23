Firefighter injured at Aurora house fire

AURORA, Colo. — A firefighter was injured while battling a fire on Monday morning, the Aurora Fire Department said.

The fire was reported in the 1300 block of North Joliet Street about 9 a.m., officials said.

The firefighter was taken to University of Colorado to be treated for unspecified injuries that were described as nonlife-threatening.

No one was home when the fire broke out, but there was significant damage, officials said.

The fire appears to have started in the back of the house, but the cause is under investigation.