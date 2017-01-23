Dubai has firefighters with water jetpacks

DUBAI — Dubai is not the richest city in the world, but it may have the coolest firefighters.

The Dubai Civil Defense has launched a new tool to battle blazes around the coastal city and its man-made islands: water jetpacks.

A promotional video shows a firefighter race to the scene on a jet ski and strap into the jetpack which is equipped with fire hose.

#Dubai Civil Defence launches Dolphin; an innovative early response firefighing service utilizing water jetpacks pic.twitter.com/KqHgWp8kPs — Dubai Media Office (@DXBMediaOffice) January 21, 2017

This is genius on a couple levels. First, the firefighters won’t get caught in traffic on the city’s busy roadways. Second, there’s no need for a fire hydrant, the waterways provide an unlimited source of water to propel the jetpack and fight the fire. Third, it looks awesome.