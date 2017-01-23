Dubai has firefighters with water jetpacks

DUBAI — Dubai is not the richest city in the world, but it may have the coolest firefighters.
The Dubai Civil Defense has launched a new tool to battle blazes around the coastal city and its man-made islands: water jetpacks.
A promotional video shows a firefighter race to the scene on a jet ski and strap into the jetpack which is equipped with fire hose.
This is genius on a couple levels. First, the firefighters won’t get caught in traffic on the city’s busy roadways. Second, there’s no need for a fire hydrant, the waterways provide an unlimited source of water to propel the jetpack and fight the fire. Third, it looks awesome.