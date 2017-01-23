Demaryius Thomas added to 2017 Pro Bowl

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. – Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas was named to his fourth NFL Pro Bowl on Monday, joining five other Broncos players in Orlando, Fla.

Thomas will replace Pittsburgh Steelers receiver Antonio Brown.

The 2016 season was Thomas’ fifth consecutive season of at least 90 receptions for over 1,000 yards.

The seven-year veteran ranks third in career receptions, career receiving yards, and career receiving touchdowns in Broncos history.

Thomas will join fellow Broncos receiver Emmanuel Sanders in the Pro Bowl. Sanders and Thomas are the seventh receiving duo in NFL history to each reach 1,000 yards for three consecutive seasons, the team said.

Broncos cornerbacks Chris Harris Jr. and Aqib Talib, outside linebacker Von Miller, and safety Darian Stewart will also play in the game on Jan. 29.