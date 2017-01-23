Daybreak Delights: Fortune Cookies

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chef David Bondarchuck from Scratch Catering Services shows us how to make Fortune Cookies.

Scratch Catering Services Presents: Fortune Cookies

What you Need:

3 egg whites

3 Tablespoons Vegetable Oil

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon almond extract

1/2 cup white sugar

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1 &1/2 Teaspoons Corn Starch

Dash of Salt

1 Tablespoon Water

What to Do:

Heat Oven to 300 degrees

In a mixing bowl combine Egg Whites, Vegetable Oil, Vanilla Extract, and Almond extract, mix until frothy

Add in Sugar, Flour, Corn Starch, Salt, and Water and beat until smooth.

On a Baking Sheet, using a teaspoon spread two spoonfuls of some of the batter in a 4 inch even circle on a parchment lined and greased baking sheet, to begin only make 3 cookies per tray. and bake for 10-12 minutes until the edges are golden brown.

While the cookies bake, create your “Fortunes” and cut them to 1/4 inch by 2 inches

When the cookies are ready-Work Quickly and place the Fortune in the center of the circle. fold the circle in half and then press the center on the edge of a bowl to create a fortune cookie shape.

Repeat the process until you’ve used all the cookie batter. Enjoy!

(1 batch yield about 14 cookies)

Happy Chinese New Year! 2017 Year of the Rooster