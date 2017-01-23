Couple who lost 2 sons in car crash announces they’re expecting twins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina family who lost their two sons in a car wreck in 2015 is now expecting twins.

Hadley and Gentry Eddings took to Facebook to announce their twins are due this summer.

“Y’all have held us up in prayer and we are so grateful! Now we ask you to add two more Eddings to your prayers! We are expecting twins this summer,” Hadley Eddings wrote on Facebook.

The Charlotte Observer reports that Gentry Eddings is a campus pastor and Hadley Eddings teaches 4-year-olds at Charlotte’s Forest Hill church.

In May 2015, Gentry and Hadley were involved in a car wreck that killed their 2-year-old son, Dobbs, instantly, according to WBTV.

Hadley was 8-months-pregnant at the time and had to give emergency birth at the hospital to their son Reed. Reed also died three days later.

The 28-year-old truck driver who hit the family has been charged with two counts of misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to reduce speed.