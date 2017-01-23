City of Denver settles civil rights lawsuit after police wrongly raided family’s home, arrested them

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Nearly 8-years-ago, Denver police kicked down the door of a family watching TV, beat them up and then arrested them.

It turned out police made a big mistake.

And now the city of Denver is on the hook for over $1.5 million.

Denver City Council is set to approve or reject a proposed settlement at its regularly-scheduled meeting on Tuesday evening.

About 2-years-ago, a Denver jury awarded them $1.8 million.

Now, it appears the city is ready to pay up.

On January 27, 2009, four Denver officers roughed up Daniel Martinez and his three sons--the youngest just 16-years-old after police charged into their home.

A civil rights lawsuit states police expected to see prostitutes and drug dealers.

But what police didn't realize is the drug dealers had moved out a month earlier and the Martinez family moved in.

Police then charged the family, who did not have criminal records, with felony assault on police which carries mandatory prison terms.

A jury found them not guilty.

Then, a separate federal jury awarded the family nearly $2-million dollars for malicious prosecution, excessive force and and unlawful entry into their home.

Much of that money was punitive meant to punish the police.

"Any time there are payouts for police misconduct, the citizens of Denver should be very very concerned about what in the world is going on with their law enforcement officers? There should be zero payouts for police misconduct," says attorney David Lane, who represents the family.

He says they gave the city a break by settling for $200,000 less than a jury awarded the family for $1.6 million.

He says the city realized the risk of continuing to appeal would drive up the cost of the case--a cost paid by every single Denver taxpayer.

The Martinez family did not wish to speak to the media, according to Lane.