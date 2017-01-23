Cab driver says John Elway is his top quarterback, doesn’t realize Elway is in his cab

WASHINGTON – A cab driver had an awesome encounter with John Elway while the Broncos general manager was in Washington, D.C. last week.

Elway and fellow passengers in the cab asked driver Sam Snow to name his top three quarterbacks of all time and Snow put the former Broncos QB as his top pick.

The moment was captured on video and posted to Facebook by Glenn Stearns where it has over 2,400 shares as of Monday afternoon.

When asked if Snow would recognize Elway if he saw him in person, the passengers asked him to turn around and his reaction was priceless when he saw the Broncos legend sitting in the back of his cab.

“Oh come on man, are you serious?” Snow said before asking to take a picture. Of course Elway agreed.

Elway was in Washington, D.C. to attend President Trump’s inauguration ceremony.

Snow listed the New England Patriots’ Tom Brady and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ Ben Roethlisberger as his other top quarterbacks.