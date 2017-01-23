Randstad`s annual 2017 hot jobs report has timely information about the job outlook. Joining us to discuss the report was Jim link. Chief Human Resources Officer for Randstad North America. Watch the segment to see how the job force will handle job flexibility in the future.
2017 hot jobs report
