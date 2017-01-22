University of Denver students plan walk out for ‘climate justice’ on Monday

DENVER — Students and faculty at the University of Denver plan to walk out of classes on Monday to protest the Trump administration’s “climate change denial,” organizers said.

The walk out is planned for 11:30 am on Monday, Jan. 23.

“The walkout will be lead by the student organization Divest DU, which calls on Chancellor Chopp and the Board of Trustees to divest the university’s endowment from the fossil fuel industry in order to combat climate change and protect all of our futures,” organizers said in a statement released Sunday.

“This action is part of the first and largest youth-led mobilization under the Trump administration, a national day of action where youth on campuses across the United States will walk out on the first Monday of Trump’s term in order to resist and reject climate denial,” organizers stated. “There is no room for neutrality when the president of the United States is actively threatening the very future of this planet. Our institutions must take moral leadership on climate justice and divest from the fossil fuel industry.”

“Nobody really knows” if climate change is real, Trump said in an interview on “Fox News Sunday” in December, when host Chris Wallace asked where he stands on the environment.

“I’m still open-minded. Nobody really knows. Look, I’m somebody that gets it, and nobody really knows. It’s not something that’s so hard and fast.”

Trump told Wallace he is studying whether the United States should withdraw from its commitment to limit environmental output made at the Paris summit last year.