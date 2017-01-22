All United domestic flights grounded nationwide due to computer outage

United Airlines grounded all domestic mainline flights Sunday night because of a computer problem, according to officials at Denver International Airport.

“United airlines is experiencing technical problems nationwide this evening. Please contact the airline directly for information about whether your flight may be affected,” a message posted on the DIA website at 5:44 p.m. states.

A ground stop is in place for domestic flights due to an IT issue. We’re working on a resolution. We apologize for the inconvenience. — United (@united) January 23, 2017

“We have issued a ground stop for all domestic mainline flights due to an IT issue,” United spokeswoman Maddie King told CNN. “We are working as quickly as possible to resolve this issue and get our customers to their final destinations. We apologize for the inconvenience to our customers.”

“Crews are working to address the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your continued patience,” United said on Twitter Sunday afternoon.

It appears several flights in and out of DIA have already been delayed. If you are heading to the airport, check your flight status here.

This is a developing story and will be updated with the latest.