Royals pitcher Yordano Ventura and former MLB infielder Andy Marte killed in separate car crashes Sunday

Major League Baseball players Yordano Ventura and Andy Marte both died in separate car crashes Sunday in the Dominican Republic.

Ventura, a pitcher for the Kansas City Royals, is believed to have been driving under the influence at the time of the crash, ESPN’s Cristian Moreno reported. He was 25.

It is with a heavy and broken heart that we confirm the passing of Yordano Ventura. The club will release a statement soon. #RIPAce — Mike Swanson (@Swanee54) January 22, 2017

Former major league infielder Andy Marte’s white Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed at the time of the crash, local media outlets reported. He was 33.

Words can't express the emotions from the loss of our client Andy Marte. Gone too soon. A great person on and off the field. #RIPAndy pic.twitter.com/uvp1HxMlMK — J.M.G. Baseball (@JMG_baseball) January 22, 2017

Marte played for the Atlanta Braves, the Boston Red Sox, the Cleveland Indians and the Arizona Diamondbacks. He was playing in the Dominican winter league at the time of his death, according to Sports Illustrated.