SAN ANTONIO, Tex. — Police in San Antonio are responding to reports of an active shooting at the Rolling Oaks Mall, according to local media outlets.

This is the scene outside Dillard's at Rolling Oaks Mall pic.twitter.com/Qzz6OlDEaq — Renee Santos (@RSantosTV) January 22, 2017

Police are advising people to stay away from the mall.

There is no word on whether anyone is hurt.

Helicopter surveying area. Man I interviewed says shooting happened outside of Dillard's. Everyone started running. Multiple shots fired pic.twitter.com/cm0UxI5vx6 — Alicia Neaves (@AliciaKENS5) January 22, 2017

This is a developing situation and we are working to confirm more information.