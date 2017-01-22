× Multiple animals found dead at Urban Farm at Stapleton

DENVER — Several animals were found dead at the Urban Farm at Stapleton Sunday morning.

The Denver Police Department said it is investigating the deaths at the farm at 10200 East Smith Road. They are expected to hold a news conference at noon.

The farm is home to goats, cows, pigs, horses and chickens.

When FOX31 Denver arrived, several children who help take care of the animals were upset and crying. It’s not clear who discovered the dead animals or whether the children saw them.

Police had the farm cordoned off with crime scene tape.

According to their Facebook page, the Urban Farm at Stapleton is a nonprofit organization that provides “experiential learning and practical work experience in a farm setting.”