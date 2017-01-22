Luke Bryan to sing national anthem at Super Bowl LI

Country music star Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at Super Bowl LI, the NFL announced Sunday.

Excited to perform the National Anthem on @NFL's biggest stage #SB51. See y'all in Houston. pic.twitter.com/MIbk2gJbah — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) January 22, 2017

Bryan has 17 No. 1 singles and has twice been named the Academy of Country Music and Country Music Association Entertainer of the Year.

“He’ll join an elite group of performer who have previously sang the anthem, including Lady Gaga, Billy Joel, Beyonce, Garth Brooks and Whitney Houston,” NFL officials stated.

The Super Bowl will be played NRG Stadium in Houston on Feb. 5.

Super Bowl LI will be televised on FOX.