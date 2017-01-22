Fatal 3-car crash closes northbound I-25 at Park Avenue

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. – At least one person was killed after a 3 car crash on Interstate 25 near 53rd Avenue on Sunday night.

The northbound lanes of interstate is shut down at Park Avenue with traffic being diverted onto Interstate 70 while police investigate the crash, the Colorado State Patrol said.

Troopers investigating 3 car crash with 1 fatal party. NB I-25@53rd Avenue. NB I-25 traffic will be diverted to I-70 for investigation. — CSP Public Affairs (@CSP_News) January 23, 2017

The closure had traffic on northbound I-25 backed up for several miles.

There was no word on the conditions of other people involved in the crash.

This is a developing story and we will update with the latest.