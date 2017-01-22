Family: ‘Spider-Man powers’ help boy survive crash

PHOENIX — A Phoenix boy believes he is Spider-Man, and his family thinks that belief helped him survive a car crash.

7-year-old Styles was crossing the street near his home when a car hit him Friday afternoon. The family lives near 20th Avenue and Thomas Road.

Asked what would have happened if he were not Spider-Man, Styles said, “I would have died.”

Styles’s interest in the comic book character began when was 3 years old, his sister, Cecily Gueyser, said.

“He told me he tried to jump over the car, like Spider-Man,” she explained. “I’m just really thankful that he thought, ‘I’m going to use my Spider-Man powers’ [and try to get out of the way], instead of panicking and getting run over.”

The family said the car’s driver stopped but was not ticketed.

Styles looked both ways Thursday night before he ran across the street in his Spider-Man costume.