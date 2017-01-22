× Falcons, Patriots to face off in Super Bowl LI

The Atlanta Falcons will face the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LI in Houston on Feb. 5.

This will be the Falcons second-ever Super Bowl appearance. Atlanta dominated the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship game 44-21.

Falcons quarterback and NFL MVP candidate Matt Ryan threw for 392 yards and four touchdowns and ran for one more.

Meanwhile the New England Patriots took down the Pittsburgh Steelers 36-17 in the AFC Championship game Sunday night.

It will be the Patriots ninth Super Bowl appearance overall. The team has won four of the games, all of which came under quarterback Tom Brady and head coach Bill Belichick.

Lady Gaga will perform in the halftime show while country superstar Luke Bryan will sing the national anthem at NRG Stadium.

Super Bowl LI will air Feb. 5 on FOX31 Denver.