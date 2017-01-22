2017 National Western Stock Show comes to a close

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday was the final day of the 111th National Western Stock Show in Denver.

42,661 people came out to enjoy the final day, which was Guest Appreciation Day. Overall, the 2017 National Western Stock Show finished with the third highest overall attendance in Stock Show history at 684,580 visitors, according to officials.

“We are thrilled with the number of guests that came out to help us celebrate,” said Paul Andrews, President & CEO of the National Western Stock Show. “These numbers are tremendous. Any time we see more than 650,000 people in 16 days, we are ecstatic.”

The stock show returns January 6-21, 2018.