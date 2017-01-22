2 arrested after police pursuit in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — Two suspects were arrested Sunday night after police pursued a vehicle wanted in connection with a shooting, Aurora police said.

Police say it started at 5:30 p.m. when an officer spotted a vehicle at East Colfax Avenue and Chambers Road associated with an attempted murder.

The vehicle took off and went eastbound on Colfax before heading eastbound on Interstate 70 where the vehicle’s speed reached 125 mph, authorities said.

Officials say the pursuit ended when the vehicle lost control and ran off the road at I-70 and Airpark.

The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, police said. The passenger was not injured.

There was no damage to police vehicles or any other vehicles on the road.

Police are not releasing additional information on the suspects or the case at this time.