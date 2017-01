Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NASA showed us some incredible pictures it has from Pluto.

It's a video, which you can watch above, that is made up of more than 100 high resolution images taken by the New Horizons spacecraft.

The images were taken over a 6-month period as the spacecraft flew by Pluto in July 2015.

It took New Horizons nearly 10 years to make its trip of 3 billion miles to get there.

Pluto used to be known as the ninth planet from the sun, but scientists have reclassified it as "dwarf planet."